Iran, Denmark share common goal in fight against terrorism: Official

Tehran, Feb 9, IRNA - Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar said on Tuesday that Iran and Denmark share a common goal in fighting terrorism, along with having business and investment capacities and opportunities in various fields.

Ebtekar met and held talks with Danish Ambassador to Tehran Jasper Vahr on Tuesday in Tehran. 

Referring to Denmark's activities in the fight against terrorism, she said that unfortunately, violence and terrorism have grown in recent years, and fighting it is a commonality between Iran and Denmark.

She stressed that Iran and Denmark have many business and investment capacitiesو as well as opportunities in various areas of environment, renewable energy, pharmaceutical, and health.

Vahr said in this meeting that creating security and fighting extremism is of great importance to Denmark.

