Belgian court’s ruling against Iranian diplomat violating 1961 Vienna convention: Foreign Ministry

Iran considers the countries pertaining to the issue accountable for the illegal action, the statement said, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with other relevant institutions, has done its best to dismiss Assadi’s accusations.

Noting that Iran will never recognize the ruling, the statement said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested to the embassies of Germany, Austria, and Belgium for the illegal arrest, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to resort to all possible legal and diplomatic means and that the diplomatic and legal actions are in progress.

On Thursday, Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the 20-year jail term issued by a court in the Belgian city of Antwerp against Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi.

“As we repeatedly announced earlier, all the procedures that have so far been taken against the diplomat, including his arrest, the case brought against him or the conviction, were all unlawful and amounted to blatant violation of international law, especially the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will never recognize it,” he noted.

“Unfortunately, Belgium and some [other] European countries have taken such illegal and unjustifiable actions [against Assadi] under the influence of the atmosphere that has been created by the hostile MKO terrorist group on Europe’s soil,” Khatibzadeh noted.

