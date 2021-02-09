Feb 9, 2021, 1:45 PM
Journalist ID: 1843
News Code: 84223937
0 Persons

Tags

Iran cuts Persian Gulf APG emission by 65m cubic feet

Iran cuts Persian Gulf APG emission by 65m cubic feet

Tehran, Feb 9, IRNA – Launching associated petroleum gas transfer project which transfers APG from Forouzan Oil Field to Khark Island has caused APG emission in the Persian Gulf to decrease by 65 million cubic feet.

Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) launched four projects in Khark operational zone on Tuesday, including associated petroleum gas transfer, central control room equipped with DSC controlling system for downstream plants, completing and equipping Zeytoon campus and flare gas separation projects in three plants.

The APG transfer project is aimed at reducing environmental pollution by reducing APG emission by 656 million cubic feet on the one hand, and increasing Khark Petrochemical plant feed to increase daily Methanol and LPG production, on the other hand.

In addition, IOOC launched another project for separation of flare gas in Doroud 1, Abouzar and Forouzan plants, aimed at completing gas network for downstream plants.

The old paths to the downstream plant flares were overhauled and fortified in this project which caused the noise pollution made by the plants reduce significantly.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 4 =