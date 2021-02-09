Health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccine at different Iranian provinces

The start of the vaccination followed an order by President Hassan Rouhani and the son of Saeed Namaki, health minister, was the first person to receive the vaccine.

The top priority groups of people for vaccination are doctors and nurses working at intensive care units of the hospitals, the minister of health said earlier on Sunday.

Reports from different provinces suggest that vaccination has started in the provinces of Qazvin, Zanjan, Lorestan, Yazd, Hamedan, and Mazandaran.

West Azarbaijan and Kerman Province are also set to begin vaccination later today.

The vaccination in the central province of Qom will reportedly begin tomorrow while the southern province of Hormuzgan will begin vaccination by Friday.

The western province of Kermanshah is also said to have received the first batch of the vaccine.

The minister of health said that Iran has chosen and imported one of the least harmful and less dangerous vaccines after assessing the most credible vaccines available.

Iran insisted from the very beginning that it imports a vaccine only if the vaccine has already undertaken the third phase of its human trial, while some of the regional countries did not do so, Namaki said.

Iran has also bought some 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX for vaccination of 8.4 million people, he said, however noting that more vaccines are still needed to be imported.

Iran took delivery of the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia on February 4.

