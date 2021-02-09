Iran enjoys full security: intelligence minister

The minister made the remarks in a televised speech on Monday night on the occasion of the 42nd victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The United States had a real plan to launch a military attack against Iran so as to compensate its defeat in the economic war, Alavi said, noting that his ministry has information in this regard.

US B-52 bombers carried out 36-hour-long flights when their aircraft carrier ship had been deployed in the Indian Ocean to keep it out of Iran’s reach, the minister said.

The display of power by the Iranian armed forces made them doubt their operations because Iran was determined to level to the ground the airbase and other facilities of any country in the region from where their jetfighters may have been made take-off.

With the downing of their ultra-modern drone, the US realized that the Iranian sky was not safe for their jetfighters, he said.

They thought they could keep their aircraft carrier out of Iran’s reach by moving it to the Indian Ocean but when IRGC missiles hit a moving target at a distance of 1,800 km, they knew about their vulnerability and realized that they cannot make a mistake, the minister added.

The intelligence agencies of some regional countries, that have cut relations with Iran, are in contact with Iran now seeking to resume relations with Tehran, Alavi said, adding that those countries that have icy relations with Iran have also asked for thaw of relations.

He said that the quality of the Intelligence Ministry has improved during his tenure as he said the officials who receive reports and analyses from this Ministry are unanimous that the Ministry of Intelligence has witnessed a significant progress in quality of its operations.

