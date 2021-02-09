Feb 9, 2021, 10:01 AM
Registration of Iran presidential hopefuls to start as of May 11

Tehran, Feb 9, IRNA - Registration of presidential hopefuls will start from May 11 for five days, Interior Ministry's Election Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The candidates have five days from the date to register, Ministry of Interior said.

Iran's 13th presidential election is slated for June 18.

According o Election Office, candidates for sixth round of municipal council election for the cities and villages, first mid-term for 11th round of parliamentary by-election and second mid-term for fifth round of Assembly of Experts' election  can register on March 10 (for cities), April 5 (for villages), March 28 and April 2 respectively.

Registration for presidential election will take five days, but seven days are set for the Municipal Councils and by-election of the parliament and Assembly of Experts.

incumbent President Hassan Rouhani took office for the first time in August 2013.

