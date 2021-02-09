Registration of Iran presidential hopefuls to start as of May 11

The candidates have five days from the date to register, Ministry of Interior said.
Iran's 13th presidential election is slated for June 18.
According o Election Office, candidates for sixth round of municipal council election for the cities and villages, first mid-term for 11th round of parliamentary by-election and second mid-term for fifth round of Assembly of Experts' election can register on March 10 (for cities), April 5 (for villages), March 28 and April 2 respectively.
Registration for presidential election will take five days, but seven days are set for the Municipal Councils and by-election of the parliament and Assembly of Experts.
incumbent President Hassan Rouhani took office for the first time in August 2013.
1483**1416
