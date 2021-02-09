Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 9

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran voices support for UN efforts to settle Yemen crisis

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced Iran’s support for the United Nations in its push to resolve the conflicts in Yemen.

In a meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, held in Tehran on Monday, Zarif expressed Iran’s readiness to support any constructive role by the UN in settling the crisis in Yemen.

-- President Rouhani hails establishment of OSEC

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the establishment of the Organization of Saffron Exporting Countries (OSEC), with Iran as a leading member is a valuable step.

During a videoconference on Monday for the inauguration of several projects in the field of saffron in Torbat-e Heydarieh and Mashhad, Rouhani added, “The formation of this organization and coordination between all saffron exporting countries is important and we hope to see Iran’s principal position in the field of saffron production.

-- CBI unveils new Iranian banknotes

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) unveiled three new banknotes of 10,000-rial, 20,000-rial and 50,000-rial that could be used even after the currency revaluation plan is implemented, announced the head of Security Printing and Minting Organization.

Amir Shokri added that these banknotes will be circulated in the Iranian market in the coming months.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- 340 Speedboats Join IRGC Fleet in Persian Gulf

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy on Monday took delivery of 340 combat speedboats for operations in Iran’s southern waters.

In a ceremony attended by senior commanders, the speedboats joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The vessels can carry out assault operations with various types of missiles and rockets and support Navy divers.

-- Biden: U.S. Not to Lift Sanctions on Iran

President Joe Biden has said the United States will not lift sanctions on Iran before the country returns to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, dimming hopes that he might bring some change to Washington’s wrong ways.

Biden was asked during a CBS News interview if Washington would lift sanctions to bring Tehran back to the deal, which saw the Iranian government agree to curtail its nuclear energy program in exchange for unfulfilled sanctions relief.

"No,” Biden answered, according to a clip of the interview posted online on Sunday.

--Homage to the Father of the Islamic Revolution

"All orders issued by the bandit Reza Khan have no value. The so-called laws passed by his parliament must be scrapped. All the idiotic words that have proceeded from the brain of that illiterate soldier are rotten and it is only the Law of God that will remain and resist the ravages of time.”

The above passage is from the famous book "Kashf al-Asrar” written in 1943 by the budding jurisprudent, Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, a couple of years after the British had removed from the Peacock Throne their appointee and installed in his place his son Mohamed Reza whom London deemed more obedient to continue the colonialist agenda in Iran.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iranian, Norwegian top diplomats hold phone talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke by phone with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Spreide.

The two foreign ministers discussed a variety of issues including the situation around a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “Good discussion with FM @JZarif. Appreciate the dialogue with Iran on bilateral, regional & multilateral issues. Urged Iran to return to full compliance with JCPOA,” the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

--NIDC digs 117 oil, gas wells in 10 months

National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) dug and completed digging operation of 117 oil and gas wells during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 – January 19, 2021), according to the managing director of the company.

Abdollah Mousavi said the drilled wells consisted of 27 development wells, one appraisal well, 85 workover wells, and four exploratory wells.

--Ruins of majestic historical gateway unearthed near Persepolis

The ruins of a majestic historical gateway, built upon the order of Cyrus the Great, who was the founder of the mighty Achaemenid Empire (ca. 550 – 330 BC), have been unearthed near the UNESCO-registered Persepolis in southern Iran, Iranian researchers said on Monday.

Supervised by a joint mission of Iranian and Italian archaeologists and cultural heritage experts, the dig uncovered vestiges of a massive gateway measuring 30 by 40 meters with a height of approximately 12 meters. They (archaeologists) succeeded in proving that Cyrus had ordered the construction of the gateway near Persepolis in Tall-e-Ajori and that this magnificent gateway had been put into operation during the reign of his son Cambyses.

