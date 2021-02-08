Iran, Azerbaijan seek national libraries development of cooperation

Referring to the linguistic, cultural, and historical shares of the two countries, Tahirov said that Azerbaijan has good relations with Iran.

Azerbaijan is interested in its relations with Iran in all areas, especially language, literature, history, and culture, he added.

Pointing to Azerbaijan’s interest in developing relations with Iran, he noted that Azerbaijan has the most in common with Iran.

Appreciating the attention of the director of Azerbaijan National Library to the development of cooperation, Pourmarjan considered libraries as the memory of countries.

He said that the National Library of the Islamic Republic of Iran has a very high position among researchers because of more than 3 million books, thousands of documents, and more than 40,000 manuscripts besides very extensive services to professors, students, and researchers.

It is very important for the National Library of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop relationships with libraries of friends and neighboring countries, especially Azerbaijan, he went on to say.

