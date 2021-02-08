Iran defense hardware products reach 800 from 30 items since Islamic Revolution

Today, Iran has achieved deterrent independence which is basis for economic independence, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in a meeting held in Qazvin, 150 km northwest of capital Tehran.

Iranian Armed Forces will suffocate any threat from sources it takes shape, the minister stressed.

Also about the security in the region, General Hatami said regional security should solely be ensured by the regional countries themselves.

"Security is like oxygen."

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish