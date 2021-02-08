ICJ anti-US Judgment, a legal victory for Iran: FM spox

Khatibzadeh made the remarks at his weekly virtual press briefing this morning.

At his remarks, Khatibzadeh hoped the process of justice would continue in favor of Iran.

On February 3, the International Court of Justice, which has its seat at The Hague, rejected the US objection concerning "Alleged Violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights (the Islamic Republic of Iran versus the United States of America)".

Iran has already filed a suit in the ICJ against the US re-imposition of unilateral sanctions as Washington withdrew unilaterally on May 8, 2018, from the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposed the sanctions on Iran in November the same year.

A day after ICJ Judgment, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said it indicated Iran's great power and was a defeat for those who were in vain to draw dark days for Iran to prevent the country from breathing.

Referring to the recent visit of the Iraqi foreign minister to Tehran, Khatibzadeh said the two sides reviewed the process of implementation of bilateral agreements and the legal procedures for the culprits behind the assassination of the IRGC commander Lt General Qassem Soleimani.

Asked whether Iraqi foreign minister carried a message to Iran, Khatibzadeh said the visit took place as part of a chain of consultations between the two countries.

Turning to the issue of the July 2015 nuclear deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which the US withdrew unilaterally in May 2018, the spokesman said the Islamic Republic has created a due atmosphere for the US and the Europeans to return to the deal.

Iran never bars the US from acting wisely and welcomes any action which will stop outrageous manners, Khatibzadeh underlined.

Iran waits for the other side to fully fulfill its commitments, said the spokesperson, adding that Tehran as a member of the deal, it always been present at the negotiation table and never left it and thinks it is time for talks if they return to deal.

Europe can have a constructive role and can correct its previous mistakes, he noted.

In answer to another question, Khatibzadeh explained that the planned meeting between the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Majlis Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf who is in Moscow now was canceled only due to pandemic situation and the need to observe related protocols.

Also, the spokesman talked about the latest situation of the Tehran-Kabul strategic agreement and said the document has been finalized and just one or two questions have remained.

The document on strategic cooperation has taken time to get ready, said he adding it is so useful for both countries.

