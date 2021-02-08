Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 8

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran to give ‘decisive response’ to any Israeli threat, envoy tells UN chief

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations warned about Israeli officials’ provocative and hawkish remarks, saying Tehran will give a decisive response to any Israeli threat.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the current president of the UN Security Council.

-- President Rouhani inaugurates agro projects worth over $1b

A sum of 372 greenhouse projects as well as two livestock complexes worth over $1.1 billion were put into operation across Iran by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through videoconference on Sunday.

The projects create direct job opportunities for 11,850 people and the inaugurated greenhouses cover a total area of 954 hectares.

-- Oil market could absorb more Iran crude if US sanctions lifted: Iran’s OPEC governor

The oil market could absorb more crude oil from Iran if US sanctions are eased, according to Iran’s governor to OPEC.

“Even if we produce around four mbd, it won’t be that considerable compared to our reverses,” Amirhossein Zamaninia, who is also Iran’s deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, said on Sunday.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Judiciary Chief to Travel to Iraq Monday

Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi plans to travel to Baghdad Monday to sign several memoranda of understanding, the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq said.

The Iranian delegation will sign a number of memorandums of understanding on judicial and legal cooperation with the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq on Tuesday. It will also ink agreements with Iraq’s Ministry of Justice, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq, and an Iraqi transparency authority.

-- Iran’s Final Policy: Lift All Sanctions in Practice

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Tehran’s "final and irreversible” decision is to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal only if Washington lifts sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"If they want Iran to return to its commitments, they must completely lift all sanctions in practice, and not just in words or on paper,” the Leader said in a televised speech to air force commanders.

-- 3 Iranian Football Clubs Ready to Host 2021 ACL

Three Iranian football clubs present at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2021 have announced readiness to host the group stage of the games.

Due to the health protocols related to the Coronavirus are considered and they accord with the hosting standards, Esteghlal, Persepolis, and Tractor have sent separate letters to the Football Federation of Iran and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and officially requested to host the games in their relative groups.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran-Russia ties not subject to external factors: ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has hailed the relations between Tehran and Moscow, saying these relations are not subject to any foreign influence, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The Iranian ambassador said the visit of the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to Russia was a further sign that the two countries’ relations are on the path of strategic development.

-- Railway projects worth over $344m inaugurated across Iran

Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami inaugurated 105 railway projects worth 14.45 trillion rials (over $344 million) in various provinces through videoconference on Sunday.

Inaugurated on the occasion of the Fajr Ten-Day celebrations (this year from January 31 until February 10), the mentioned projects were put into operation in a variety of areas including infrastructure, railway fleet, services, as well as smartening and data analyzing.

--Virtual exhibit of Persian architecture underway in India

An on-line exhibition of 3D photos, featuring specimens of traditional Iranian architecture, is currently underway in India on the occasion of Fajr ceremonies (Jan. 31- Feb. 10, marking the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

Entitled “Architecture and Historical Buildings of Iran”, the exhibit has been organized by the Iranian cultural office in Mumbai, Iranian cultural attaché Mohsen Ashuri said, Mehr reported on Sunday.

