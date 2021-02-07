Qalibaf arrives in Moscow

Qalibaf arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

On the three-day trip, he is to hand the message of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Russian government, meet with his Russian counterparts in Duma and Federation Council, and meet with economic, commercial, political, and security officials of Russia.

Pointing out that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has always emphasized strategic relations with Russia, earlier Qalibaf said that "these continuous emphases made my first foreign trip to Russia as speaker of parliament with an official invitation, so one of the significances of this trip is that I carry an important message to the Russian government on strategic issues".

He added that Tehran-Moscow cooperation on economic, political, defense, security, technology, scientific and academic issues are very good, and the bilateral relations between the two countries' parliaments, especially the Joint High Commission, which is headed by the two heads of parliament, have deepened and have been very influential.

He is also slated to address foreign policy and international think tanks of Russia.

The head and the rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as well as heads of energy and agriculture commissions of the parliament are accompanying Qalibaf during his trip to Moscow.

