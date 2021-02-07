Iran-Russia parliamentary ties expanding: Russian analyst

Gennady Avdeev told IRNA that Qalibaf is an experienced politician and is expected to help Iran and Russia expand their collaborations.

The partisan said that the trip is expected to have a positive effect on expansion of ties between Iran and Russia, hoping that it will also help the economic ties.

He went on to say that $1.7 billion is not a noticeable number as volume of Iran and Russia trade exchanges and it should multiply.

Avdeev added that the ties between Tehran and Moscow are on the rise and both sides are trying to improve their cooperation in energy, transportation, political, security, military, scientific, and technological fields.

Regarding Donald Trump’s term of office coming to an end and Joe Biden staring his tenure and his probable rejoining the nuclear deal and attempts to reduce sanctions on Iran, Tehran and Moscow try to use the opportunity to expand their cooperation, he said.

The deputy of Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the head of the Liberal Democratic Party, said that Russia's Duma and Iran’s Majlis have great potentials to upgrade their relations, adding that the Iran-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group has an important role in this process.

Referring to the attempts made by his party to have a role in expansion of ties between Tehran and Moscow, Avdeev also said that Zhirinovsky, the head of the party, considers relations with Iran as very important and spares no opportunity to help the process.

