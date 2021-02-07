40 research projects of Iranian, Russian researchers to be supported

After judging and final evaluation, projects worth for support were identified, based on which 40 joint research projects of Iranian and Russian researchers will be supported.

The scientific evaluation process of the projects in Iran was carried out in collaboration with 308 Iranian faculty members who were not involved in any of the proposed projects, finally, the best recall plans were selected by summing up the opinions of the Arbitration Fund for supporting researchers and technologists of the Scientific Deputy and the Foundation for Fundamental Research in Russia.

