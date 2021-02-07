Recent military drills carry clear messages for foes: Iranian Cmdr

Referring to the successes of the recent military exercises of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces in different parts of the country, Brigadier General Heidari stated that the time, place, type of composition, and operational tactics in these exercises carry a clear message to the enemies.

Through recent exercises to the enemies, Iran has made it clear to its enemies that any country that cooperates with them in possible aggression on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be disappointed and regretful.

