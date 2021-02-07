Iran’s parliament speaker departs for Moscow

On the three-day trip, Qalibaf is to hand the message of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian government, meet with his Russian counterparts in Duma and Federation Council, and meet with economic, commercial, political, and security officials of Russia.

He is also slated to address foreign policy and international think tanks of Russia.

The head and the rapporteur of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, as well as heads of energy and agriculture commissions of the parliament are accompanying Qalibaf during his trip to Moscow.

