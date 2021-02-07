Iran supports Palestinian cause: Envoy

In the meeting that was held in the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, Deputy Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah headed the Palestinian delegations.

The conditions of the Middle East, including political developments of Palestine, political conditions of the Occupied Palestine, Palestinian elections, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Stressing Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause and resistance, Iran’s ambassador said the only way to defeat the Zionist enemy is resistance.

The Palestinian delegations appreciated Iran for its stances regarding Palestine and stressed the continuation of resistance until complete liberation of the lands occupied by the Zionist regime.

The trip of Hamas and Islamic Jihad Movement delegations took place at the formal invitation of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They also met with Russian special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish