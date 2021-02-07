Iran petrochemical output capacity to reach 100m tons by 2022

Zanganeh made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the 14th Int'l Exhibit of Plastic Industry in Tehran.

He said that Iran's petrochemical revenues would reach 25 billion dollars per year by 2022, adding that plans got underway to bring the amount to $37b by 2026 with the output capacity growth to around 133 million tons per year.

"As we had promised earlier, 19 petrochemical projects will come on stream in the second leap with a value of $11.4 billion with 25 million tons output capacity,” he said.

"Since the beginning of the current Iranian year which began on March 21, five petrochemical projects with an investment of $3 billion have been inaugurated by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani," Zangeneh said

The International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment opened on Sunday in presence of Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh, heads of parliamentary commissions on energy, industries and mines and foreign envoys. The International 'Iran Plast Exhibition' is the biggest plastic industry event in the region.

Ambassadors of Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Iraq, Armenia, Kenya, Bangladesh, Thailand, Afghanistan and Venezuela attended the event.

Some 67 companies in raw materials, 26 ones in machinery and equipment, 97 in products and 10 others in technical and engineering services participated in the exhibition.

Simultaneous with 'Iran Plast' a virtual exhibit is also underway for three weeks in presence of 73 domestic and 2 foreign companies.

The International Exhibition of Plastics, Rubber, Machinery and Equipment will work until February 10 in Tehran International Trade Fair.

