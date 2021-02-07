Iran will respond ‘definitely’ to any Israeli threat: Envoy

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president, Takht Ravanchi said, “the Israeli Regime has recently not only doubled down on its provocative, warmongering statements against the Islamic Republic of Iran, but has also been planning to carry out its belligerent threats against Iran.”

“The most recent example of such threats is the remarks made by Israeli military chief of staff on January 26, 2021, in which, in addition to frivolous claims on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, he also said that Israeli armed forces are preparing a number of operational plans, in addition to those already in place, to develop them for the next year, because these plans ‘need to be on the table’,” Takht Ravanchi added.

“These threats are in grave breach of chapter 2 the U.N. Charter and necessitates proportionate answer from the world community, given the dark history of the Israeli Regime’s striking the countries in the region,” the Iranian envoy went on to say.

Warning on any military adventure-seeking against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the Israeli Regime, he also stated, “We are entitled to self-defense and respond definitely to any threat or wrong action by the Israeli Regime.”

“It is totally obvious that the Israeli Regime must shoulder full responsibility for the consequences of its unbridled, wrong actions,” he underlined.

Iranian envoy also noted that the Security Council, as a body mainly in charge of international peace and security, must confront Israel’s destabilizing, warmongering actions and make the regime avoid its dangerous plans against the region.

Takht Ravanchi urged that his letter be registered as a Security Council document.

