Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 7

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s Parliament speaker due in Moscow today

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf is going to visit Moscow to pass on a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Qalibaf will begin his three-day visit to Russia today.

He will give a message to Putin at a meeting that is expected to revolve around Iran’s stances on the 2015 nuclear agreement, economic interaction with Russia, and oil sales.

-- Iran’s nine-month exports of cast iron, steel to China top $770m: IRICA

Iran exported $773 million worth of cast iron and steel to China during the nine months to December 20, 2020, according to figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

IRICA data showed that cast iron and steel exports contributed up to 15% of Iran’s exports to China during the period.

-- Jahangiri: Petrochemical industry, driving force of Iran’s economy

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri stressed the significance of the petrochemical industry for the Iranian economy, calling it one of the country’s major driving forces.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a petrochemical complex in western Kermanshah Province on Saturday, Jahangiri said: “Every country relies on its major industries for development; such industries can play the role of locomotives that carry hundreds of wagons with them. Iran’s petrochemical industry has such a position.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Hopes Biden Move ‘Not a Political Maneuver’

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Saturday a new U.S. stand on the Yemen war can be a "step towards correcting past mistakes”, after President Joe Biden said this week Washington was ending its support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen.

"Stopping support ... for the Saudi coalition, if not a political maneuver, could be a step towards correcting past mistakes,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

-- Iran Opens New Defense Production Plants

Iran on Saturday opened production line of advanced shoulder-fired missiles and hybrid solid fuel for various missiles used in ground warfare.

After inaugurating the missile factory, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Muhammad Hussein Baqeri described it as one of the most unique plants in the region for producing short-range air defense missiles.

-- FM Zarif: Time Running Out for Americans

Iran’s foreign minister urged Washington to act fast to return to the nuclear accord, pointing out that legislation passed by parliament forces the government to harden its nuclear stance if U.S. sanctions are not eased by Feb. 21.

Muhammad Javad Zarif also referred to elections in Iran in June.

"Time is running out for the Americans, both because of the parliament bill and the election atmosphere that will follow the Iranian New Year,” Zarif said in an interview with Hamshahri newspaper published on Saturday.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Good news on the way about Iran-China ties: ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said on Friday that the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Iran and China will be coupled with good news about the relations between the two countries.

“Six Chinese thinkers spoke about the successful experience of revolution in Iran in today’s webinar, which was held on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. This year, the anniversary of the Revolution has coincided with the Chinese New Year and the beginning of the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Good news is on the way about the relations between the two countries,” Keshavarzzadeh said in a tweet on Friday.

-- Baharestan artworks to promote environmental protection in Tehran during Noruz

Tehran will welcome spring with artworks promoting environmental protection during the Baharestan art festival, which is organized in mid-March every year to embellish the city for the Noruz celebration.

“Artists will try to promote environmental protection, and help revive the values of traditional art through modern approaches,” the director of the Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization, Barzin Zarghami, said in a press release published on Saturday.

-- Top Iranian archaeologist, Firouz Bagherzadeh, dies at 90

Iranian archaeologist Firouz Bagherzadeh, who was former director of the Archaeological Center of Iran and a specialist in Islamic art, has died aged 90.

He passed away on Thursday due to old age and following two weeks of hospitalization in Paris, an official with the National Museum of Iran told the Tehran Times.

“The National Museum of Iran extends sincerest condolences to his family, friends, former students, and colleagues,” Jebrael Nokandeh, the director of the National Museum of Iran, said in a condolence message.

