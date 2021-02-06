Feb 6, 2021, 11:20 PM
Iran, Serbia enjoy deep-rooted bilateral relations: Ambassador

Belgrade, Feb 6, IRNA – Serbian National Assembly Deputy Speaker Vladimir Orlic in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour said on Saturday that Serbia and Iran have deep-rooted relations, which is evident in their mutual support in the international arena.

Pointing to the importance of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Orlic said that this could have a huge impact on the development of Serbia-Iran relations, especially given that parliamentary friendship groups between Iran and Serbia have been formed.

Referring to the cooperation of the two countries in various fields, including agricultural cooperation, Hassanpour said that Iran imports 17 percent of its seeds from Serbia.

The two sides also stressed the need for direct banking cooperation between the two countries to resolve the issue of the direct payments system.

