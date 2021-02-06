Iran urges warmongering countries to end Yemen siege

Ending the support for the Saudi coalition and stopping the sale of arms to them could be a step toward correcting past mistakes, Saeed Khatibzadeh said answering a question about US officials' recent remarks about Yemen.

Khatibzadeh said that this per se cannot solve the problem in Yemen, and the air, sea, and land siege, which has caused food and medicine poverty and brought on the death of thousands of Yemenis, should come to an end; and the attacks of the aggression should come to an end.

He went on to say that the world community and certain countries that are aiding and abetting the Saudis against the Yemeni people should put an end to their soft and hard support for Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added that unfortunately, the Saudis made themselves more vulnerable with attacking Yemen and with baselessly accusing other countries in line with US maximum pressure, it tries to acquit itself in the issue of attacking Yemen and killing thousands of Yemeni children and women.

Khatibzadeh also said that Iran welcomes any attempts made by the international community to support Yemen and to stop supports for the aggressors, and still considers its four-article solution valid.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish