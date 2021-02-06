Feb 6, 2021, 7:36 PM
Expansion of Iran-Russia trade possible by using small industries

Tehran, Feb 6, IRNA – The CEO of Tehran Industrial Complexes told IRNA on Saturday that expanding the trade between Iran and Russia through small and medium-size industries is of great importance.

Regarding the meeting with the Russian delegation, Saber Parnian said that Iran's good industrial potentials and capabilities, especially in small- and medium-size industries, will lead to the expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

Parnian said that the Russian market is more welcoming to Iranian products than before, so traders of Iran and Russia should enhance relations.

Saying that the cultural and political relations of Iran and Russia are at a good level, he added that the economic relations should be promoted as well.

Parnian said that sending an Iranian delegation to Moscow is of great significance for expanding and deepening relations.

