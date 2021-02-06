Feb 6, 2021, 4:12 PM
Iran exports $773m worth of steel, cast iron to China

Tehran, Feb 6, IRNA – The value of Iran’s steel and cast iron exports to China reached $773 million during the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year meaning.

Based on Iran Customs Administration 15% of Iran's exports to China were related to cast iron, iron, and steel.

According to the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Iran has exported $372m worth of copper and its products (7% of the entire exports) to China.

National Iranian Copper Industries Company reported that Iran’s copper exports reached over $1 billion last year and the figure experienced a two-fold rise compared with two years ago.

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture also announced that $79m salt, sulfur, soil, stone, cast, cement, and lime were exported during the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year.  

Iran has exported goods worth $6,400,000,000 to China and has imported goods worth $7b from China.

