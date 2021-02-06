Some 76 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran

Lari said that another 76 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 58,412.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 6,983 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 498 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,459,370 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 1,247,374 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 3,802 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units (ICUs) of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 104 million people across the world, from whom over 2,200,000 people have lost their lives.

