Iran welcomes formation of Libyan interim executive council

Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday expressed hope that Libya's interim executive council would make necessary preparations for the new elections.

Libyan interim executive council was formed following political talks of the Libyan parties in Geneva.

He said, "We hope Libya's transitional executive council will provide stability and prosperity, growth and progress in Libya on the basis of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and away from foreign intervention."

Members of The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum cast votes Friday in Geneva to select the heads of the Libyan interim executive authority that will lead the North African nation before elections in December.

