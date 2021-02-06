Iran envoy says he is not optimistic about US new policy on Yemen

"The US is a great devil & we are not optimistic about what they say," Irloo said in his Twitter account.

"Certainly the new government has a different policy towards Yemen than its predecessors," he added.

"We should hope to the God & people of Yemen that they had historical resistance & stability & will continue until victory," he noted.

Irloo made the remarks in reaction to the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who said Joe Biden is to put an end to the US support for offensive operations in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and its regional allies attacked Yemen in March 2015 to bring back to power the deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Since then, the invaders have committed horrible war crimes against Yemeni civilians.

