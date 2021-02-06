Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 6

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s defense minister: US, Israel use terrorism to gain influence in region

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the US and Israel are using terrorism as a tool to gain more influence in the region.

Addressing a meeting of the defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) held in Indian city of Bangalore on Thursday, Hatami said Iran’s experience of years of battle against terrorism shows that it can spread like a contagious disease wherever the ground is prepared.

-- President Rouhani opens five metals, manufacturing projects



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated five major metals and manufacturing projects amid efforts by his administration to diversify the economy away from oil and create permanent jobs for the country’s youths.

Rouhani’s website said in a Thursday report after he opened the projects virtually that the government had spent $291 million to complete five plants located in the northwestern province of Zanjan.

-- Iran is OPEC’s biggest gasoline exporter: Official

A deputy oil minister said Iran needs to reduce domestic gasoline consumption by switching to vehicles fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG) in order to maintain its place as the largest exporter of gasoline in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Deputy Oil Minister Alireza Sadeqabadi said that Iran is currently the largest exporter of gasoline in the region and the biggest gasoline producer among the OPEC member states.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Islamic Revolution Spurred Iran’s Scientific Progress

The recent successful testing of a sophisticated satellite launcher by Iran during the ongoing Ten-Day Dawn celebrations marking the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Revolution was indeed a significant achievement that has again surprised the big powers, especially archenemy US, whose sanctions have failed to undermine the steady march of the Iranian nations towards the pinnacle of progress.

-- ‘U.S. Nuclear War Possible With Russia, China’

A top U.S. military commander has warned about the possibility of a nuclear war with Russia or China.

The head of .U.S Strategic Command (STRATCOM), Admiral Charles Richard, accused Moscow and Beijing of having "aggressively challenge international norms” and becoming a threat to his country and the region. "There is a real possibility that a regional crisis with Russia or China could escalate quickly to a conflict involving nuclear weapons,” he wrote.

-- Borrell: We Need Maximum Diplomacy With Iran

The European Union said Thursday it is high time the former U.S. administration’s "maximum pressure” policy towards Iran was jettisoned in favor of diplomatic engagement and interaction.

"We need to move from ‘maximum pressure’ to ‘maximum diplomacy’ through the JCPOA Joint Commission,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Russia’s Interfax news agency before making a trip to Moscow.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

--Iran ‘strongly’ condemns Belgian court’s ruling against Iranian diplomat

Iran has categorically denounced a Belgian court’s ruling against Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh issued a statement on Thursday saying that Iran strongly condemns the 20-year jail term issued by a court in the Belgian city of Antwerp against the Iranian diplomat.

--Renewable power generation capacity exceeds 850 MW

The capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants reached 859.17 megawatts (MW) in the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 21, 2020-January 19, 2021), IRNA reported on Thursday.

As reported, Iranian renewable power plants managed to produce 5.738 billion kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the mentioned month, 50 percent (426.17 MW) of which was produced by solar power plants.

--Tourism projects worth $15.3m to be inaugurated in Yazd

A total of 43 tourism-related projects, worth 645 billion rials ($15.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar), are scheduled to come on stream across the central Iranian province of Yazd on the occasion of Fajr cerebrations (Jan. 31- Feb. 10, marking the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

Nineteen eco-lodge units, two traditional accommodation centers, seven traditional restaurants, two tourist complexes as well as seven projects in the field of cultural heritage, and six projects in the field of handicrafts will be inaugurated, a provincial tourism official said on Thursday.

