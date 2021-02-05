Delay in JCPOA implementation to adversely affect world: Russian experts

An expert at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Center for Middle East Studies Adlan Margove told a news conference on Friday that the world would lose Iran at the negotiating table for years if the damage done to the JCPOA was not compensated.

Describing the claims about Iran's alleged attempts to produce nuclear bomb as unrealistic, he said that Iran is the most credited country in the world.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) oversees Iran's nuclear activities more than any other country, he reiterated.

Russian former ambassador in Tehran Maryasev Alexander also said that returning to the nuclear deal will not be easy for the US, as neither Iran nor the US want to change their attitudes.

A difficult task is ahead, as none of the parties would give in, he said.

The US would not abandon an agreement that would prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, he said, calling for sincere and unconditional acts.

Maryasev further noted that failure in restoring JCPOA a severe negative impact on the situation in the region.

Meanwhile, Director of the Russian Center for Energy and Security Anton Khlopkov said that delaying talks will make implementation of JCPOA more difficult.

Both Iran and the US are trying to increase their benefits from the deal, he said, noting that both in the US and Iran, domestic politics affect the likelihood and conditions of a return to the nuclear agreement.

Khlopkov stressed that returning to the original version of the agreement is the only current option. According to him, if the effectiveness of JCPOA is not restored in Iran before the June elections, it will be more difficult to negotiate a new agreement, because the main negotiating figures of the Iranian side will change following the elections.

