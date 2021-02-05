Yazd and Uzbek city of Khiva become sister cities

The Mayor of Yazd Jamal -Addin Azizi and the Mayor of Uzbekistan's Khiva met online together.

The meeting was also attended by the Iranian ambassador to Tashkent, two members of the Islamic City Council of Yazd, the head of the municipal affairs of Yazd governorate, and the head of the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry Office in Yazd Province.

in addition to The Mayor of Khiva, his deputy foreign minister of foreign trade, investment and tourism was also present.

A sister city or twin city is a long-term partnership between two towns, cities, provinces, or in some cases, countries all across the globe.

The relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected official from both parties sign off a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which signifies the two cities’ commitment to working together for a better future.

