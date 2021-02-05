FIFA President Gianni Infantino condoles death of Football icon Ansarian

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a message expressed sympathy with the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, his family and friends.

Former Iran and Persepolis football team defender Ali Ansarian passed away because of COVID-19 Wednesday evening after a battle with COVID-19.

He passed away at the age of 43 at Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran, capital of Iran.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Farhikhtegan Hospital in Tehran on January 21, 2021.

Ansarian started his football career in Fajr Sepasi in 1996 and joined Persepolis two years later.

Ansarian also represented Iran's national football team from 1998 to 2007.

Last week, Mehrdad Minavand, who represented Iran in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, died of COVID-19 in Tehran, Minavand was also a member of the Persepolis football club.

