Iranian scientists produce 2 % of the world's prestigious scientific articles

Speaking to IRNA, Gholam Hossein Rahimi said on Friday that Iran annually registers about 65,000 scientific documents and scientific articles in international prestigious bases, and Iran now ranks 15th in the world in terms of production and scientific papers.

Rahimi said that in recent years the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology focuses on improving the quality of scientific papers and documents.

the quality ranking of the Iranian articles reached 14th in the world. And in some other fields like technology and engineering, Iran ranked 10th.

He noted that Iran is ranking 4th to 5th in nanotechnology.

Elaborating on the promotion of Iranian articles’ quality ranking in the world, he stressed the importance of placing Iran among the top-10 in the world.

It will bring more stable conditions for Iran with regard to the quality level of the scientific articles, he said.

