Iran's Foreign Ministry official discusses peace process with Afghanistan's foreign minister

According to Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Atmar appreciated Iran's support and said that the Taliban have violated their obligations in three main areas.

Atmar added that the Taliban, contrary to their commitments, have sent 90 percent of the fighters released from government prisons back to the battlefield, increased violence and established strong ties with the al-Qaeda.

During his visit to Kabul, Taherian met with senior Afghan government officials, including Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the Supreme National Reconciliation Council.

