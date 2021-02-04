US must lift sanctions to return to JCPOA: Iran’s envoy

Jalali made the remarks in a virtual press conference at the international news agency 'Russia – Sigudnia' in Moscow.

He said that in order to return to the JCPOA, the United States must lift sanctions on Iran and compensate for the losses, and Tehran is waiting for Washington's practical actions.

After the US withdrawal under the presidency of Donald Trump from the JCPOA, Washington imposed the highest level of sanctions against Tehran.

Regarding the Hague court's verdict, Jalali stated that the United States has been pressuring Iran for years and Iran is glad that even international organizations cannot ignore its right.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish