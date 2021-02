Global arrogance failed to achieve its objectives in the military sector, putting economic pressure on the agenda, Nobakht pointed out.

The enemy had also tried to impede the Islamic Revolution from being successful, he further noted.

The country’s policy is to decrease the economic pressures of the foes, he said, noting that Iran aims to rebuild, unravel and increase the purchasing power of the nation.

