President Rouhani congratulates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

In his message to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Rouhani expressed hope for developing cooperation between two countries in line with mutual interests.

He also wished health and success for his Sri Lankan counterpart and dignity for the people of Sri Lanka.

Independence Day, also known as National Day, is a Sri Lankan national holiday celebrated annually on February 4 to commemorate the country’s political independence from the British rule in 1948.

