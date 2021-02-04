Some 67 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran

Lari said that another 67 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 58,256.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 7,040 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 590 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,445,326 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 1,235,581 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 3,825 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units of the hospitals.

Sadat Lari added that 9,504,930 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 104 million people across the world, from whom over 2,200,000 people have lost their lives.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish