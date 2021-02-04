Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran hails World Court’s ruling against US objections in sanctions case

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif praised an interim ruling by the United Nations’ top court rebuffing Washington’s claim that the tribunal lacks jurisdiction to judge a lawsuit that Tehran has launched against illegal US sanctions.

- Rouhani: Iran-Iraq strategic bonds ensure regional stability

President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday strategic bonds between Iran and Iraq can help ensure regional security and stability.

- Rouhani rejects changes to Iran deal, its original signatories

President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday ruled out changes to Iran's nuclear accord with world powers and dismissed calls to broaden the terms of the deal and include regional countries.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Insufficient funds key obstacle to war filmmaking: “The Sniper” director

Ali Ghaffari, director of the war drama "The Sniper”, has said that lack of adequate funding is the main obstacle in the way of the directors trying to make films on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

- Iranian movies line up for Waco Family and Faith Film Festival

A lineup of Iranian movies will be competing in the Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival, which opens tomorrow at the Hippodrome Theatre in Waco, Texas, the organizers have announced.

- Former Iran defender Ali Ansarian dies of coronavirus

Former Iran and Persepolis football team defender Ali Ansarian died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Saudi Forces Attack Protest Against MbS Economic Policies

Reports coming out of Saudi Arabia say military forces have attacked a group of protesters who were out on the streets of the city of Buraidah in Qassim Region to denounce the regime’s economic policies.

