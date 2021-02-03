Iran’s defense minister meets India’s chief of staff

The meeting took place after Iranian minister’s visit to the exhibition Aero India 2021.

Brigadier-General Hatami is on a visit to India at the official invitation of India's defense minister to attend a meeting of defense ministers of Indian Ocean rim countries.

Referring to the historical and cultural commonalities between Iran and India, as well as common approach toward various regional and international issues, Brigadier General Hatami said the geographical capacities of Iran and India in the seas and the margins of the Indian Ocean can create an important role in expansion of defense and military cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, General Rawat appreciated the Iranian delegation for attending the opening ceremony of Aero India 2021 and considered it as a sign of both countries' will and attention to expand their relations.

