Health Minister: Iran to import AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine soon

Namaki made the remarks about the latest COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the coronavirus vaccine.

He said that Iran imports vaccines from some companies because of domestic needs.

Iran's policy is that first the registered vaccine must have been registered and consumed in several justified countries around the world and must have passed a three-phase clinical trial outside the borders, he highlighted.

Earlier Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration of Iran noted that the Food and Drug Administration of Iran has issued the permit for emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The country is also reviewing the import of COVID-19 vaccine from other countries, including India and China, he added.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,200,000 worldwide, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 58,000.

