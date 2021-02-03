FM Zarif: Ending US presence in region best reaction to Gen Soleimani assassination

Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with his visiting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Both sides discussed the latest bilateral, regional and international developments.

Zarif hoped for punishing the perpetrators of assassinating Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

He expressed happiness for holding the joint economic commission meeting and hoped for implementing agreements reached between Iranian and Iraqi presidents on bilateral, transportation, industrial towns, border markets, pilgrims and businessmen.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, referred to exchange of delegations as determination to develop relations. He also emphasized the Iraqi Prime Minister’s special attention to organizing relations between Iran and Iraq.

In addition to the meeting with Zarif, Hussein is also scheduled to meet with some other top-ranking Iranian officials.

The visit to Tehran by the Iraqi foreign minister is taking place a day after the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, ended her two-day visit to Tehran.

Hussein visited Tehran last September when he carried a message of the Iraqi prime minister to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

