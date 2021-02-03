Malaysia keen on sharing know-how with Tehran Municipality on urban civil services

Hanachi described Malaysia as an Islamic state, saying Iranians are interested in Malaysia and it was one of the best destinations for tourists before the outbreak of coronavirus.

Referring Malaysia experiences in metropolitan affairs, he said in addition to common problems like air pollution and traffic, Tehran is seriously facing with earthquake.

Meanwhile, Rustam Yahaya pointed to longstanding Malaysian friendship with Iran, saying that Malaysia respects Iranians and has announced opposition to the US sanctions on Iran.

He hoped for lifting US sanctions and developing cooperation between Iran and Malaysia.

Accordingly, a Malaysian economic delegation is to visit Tehran soon, he added.

He said that Malaysia is now hosting Iranian students.

Malaysia is eager to use Tehran Municipality’s experience to address civil services in metropolis Kuala Lumpur.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish