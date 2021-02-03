Iran carries operation to successfully release borderguards from captivity

The operation was carried out on Tuesday night according to a public relations office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces.

The border guards had been abducted by the counter-revolutionay group of Jaish al-Zolm in southeastern Iranian borders over two years ago.

In October, 2018, some 12 Iranian borderguards were abducted by terrorist group and transported to Pakistani soil.

Five of those 12 were delivered to Iran just month after the abduction.

In March the same year, four others were released according to IRGC commander.

