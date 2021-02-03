Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 3

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran installs new centrifuges at Natanz, Fordo sites

Iran has installed new cascades of advanced centrifuge machines at two uranium enrichment sites in line with its measures to reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran’s envoy in Vienna said.

In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations said hundreds of new generation of homegrown centrifuges have come on stream at Fordo and Natanz nuclear sites.

-- Iranian firms can cooperate on Kazakhstan’s road construction projects: Envoy

Iran can cooperate on road construction projects in Kazakhstan, said Askhat Orazbay, the Kazakh ambassador to Iran.

Talking in a press conference on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s statement at the opening of the first session of the Mazhilis (parliament of Kazakhstan) of seventh convocation, the envoy said his country has prioritized the development of transport, energy and digital infrastructure, inviting Iranian companies to take part in these projects.

--Iran seeking development of petchem industry in Makran region

The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) is seeking to complete the value-chain in the downstream petrochemical sector in Makran coasts, turning the region into a new petrochemical hub, the company’s CEO Behzad Mohammadi said.

“Due to the strategic position of Makran, development of the petrochemical industry in this region and creating a petrochemical hub would be a smart move,” Mohammadi said on the sidelines of a visit to the southeastern region on Monday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Islamic Revolution Upgraded Status of Women

As we celebrate the 42nd dawning of the Ten-Day Dawn to celebrate the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, we ought to be proud of the positive changes the grassroots movement of the Iranian people has brought for women, both at home and abroad.

This year’s coinciding of the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations with the blessed birth anniversary of the Noblest Lady of all times, Hazrat Fatema Zahra (SA), the Immaculate Daughter of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), is indeed an inspiration for the Islamic Republic and the values it holds dear, especially concerning the progress of women in society in harmony with their innate nature and on the basis of virtue.

--FM: Pakistan’s Ties With Iran ‘Very Good’

Pakistan’s foreign minister says his Iranian counterpart has made four trips to Islamabad in less than three years, proving Iran and Pakistan have maintained great relations.

"Pakistan enjoys very good relations with all its neighbors, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi told parliament. "Muhammad Javad Zarif, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, paid four official visits to Islamabad [since less than three years ago when the new Pakistani government took office],” the Pakistani top diplomat said.

--Iran’s Defense Minister to Visit India

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami will visit India to take part in a ministerial meeting of the Indian Ocean states and hold talks on promotion of defense and security cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi. The Iranian defense minister has been invited by his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to attend the forthcoming meeting of the defense ministers of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Hatami will hold meetings on the sidelines of the event with senior political and military officials of India on the expansion of political, security and defense ties between the two countries.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--Helmand water right to be provided after 48-year pursuit

Iran and Afghanistan have finally signed an agreement on water right of Helmand River after forty-eight years of pursuit and dispute, IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Hamouns are transboundary wetlands on the Iran-Afghan border made up of three lakes: Hamoun-e Helmand, which is entirely in Iran, Hamoun-e Sabari on the border, and Hamoun-e Puzak, almost entirely inside Afghanistan. The three lakes are linked and fed by water from the Helmand River which starts in the Hindu Kush Mountains in Afghanistan.

-- Capital market realizes over $119b of financing in 10 months

Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Farhad Dejpasand has said that the capital market has realized five quadrillion rials (over $119 billion) of financing in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020-January 19, 2021).

“The figure can reach 14 quadrillion rials (about $333.3 billion) in the next [Iranian calendar] year (begins on March 21),” Dejpasand said in the 102nd dialogue council of the government and the private sector on Monday.

--Glimpses of bread making in Iran

Since the olden days, bread has been the staple diet of the folks living in the semi-arid Iranian plateau. Traditional and ethnic Persian breads are famed for their strong flavor, quality, and diversity.

The Persian word for bread is “nan” which you can find in great works by nearly all top Iranian poets and literary men, both modern and classics such as Ferdowsi, Khwaja Abdullah Ansari, Rumi, Saadi, Ebne Yamin, Saib Tabrizi, and Sohrab Sepehri.

Among the Iranian nation, “nan” is recognized as “barakat” meaning God’s blessing. Iranians treat bread with respect due to its holy place in their ancient culture.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish