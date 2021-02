Azari Jahromi made the remarks on the occasion of the National Space Technology Day on Tuesday.

Iran will be ranked among the top 5 in space technology and it is not a far-reaching goal at all, he underscored.

He highlighted that the future of Iran's space technology is very bright.

Earlier today, head of Iran’s Aerospace Research Institute Fathollah Ommi said that Iran has planned to send humans to space in 10 years (2031).

