Iran installs more centrifuges in Natanz, Fordow: Envoy

“Thanks to our diligent nuclear scientists, two cascades of 348 IR2m centrifuges with almost 4 times the capacity of IR1 are now running with UF6 successfully in Natanz,” Gharibabadi wrote in a Twitter message.

"Installation of 2 cascades of IR6 centrifuges has also been started in Fordow," he added.

Writing that "there's more to come soon", he added, "The IAEA is yet able to verify and is informed of the progress as planned."

In May 2018, the US pulled out of the JCPOA that was endorsed by the United Nations Security Council and the Europeans failed to do their commitments. After a year of strategic patience, Iran started to reduce its commitments to the deal.

Tehran has on different occasions announced that all these steps are reversible provided that the other parties to the deal do their commitments and Iran enjoys the interests that the JCPOA was supposed to offer.

