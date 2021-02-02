South Korean vessel's crew seized by Iran granted permission to leave: Spox

Following a request by the South Korean government, the Iranian Judiciary granted permission to the crew of the vessel to leave Iran, Khatibzadeh said.

He added that the judicial investigations of the offense of the captain and the vessel are underway.

Khatibzadeh, meantime, said that Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has spoken with his Korean counterpart Choi Jong-kun about unblocking the Iranian money in South Korean banks as soon as possible.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the two politicians discussed mechanisms for Iran to use its money blocked in South Korea and that the Korean side stressed that Seoul tries its best to remove the restriction on these sources.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish