President: Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination by mid-February

President Rouhani said that the first stage of vaccination, will cover the medical staff and high-risk groups, adding that situation will be completely different after the vaccination.

He said that currently, million-strong doses of foreign vaccines have been imported for vaccination,

Rouhani hoped for providing home-made vaccines in summer.

He said that tourism is an important economic sector in Iran, adding that revitalizing tourism will be helpful for the national economy.

President Rouhani hailed reports of growing number of tourists visiting Iran over the last few years.

He pointed to opening over 2,200 tourism projects during the incumbent government, saying that some 670 hotels are now under construction.

Earlier, the secretary of biotechnology development department in Iran’s presidential office Mostafa Qanei said on that the necessary doses for inoculation against the coronavirus will be provided through purchase and domestic production and that the public vaccination will be complete by winter 2022.

Iran is to provide around 16 million doses of vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX program, 25 million doses through import, and 25 million through domestic production, he added.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish