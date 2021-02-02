UN says Plasschaert’s visit to Tehran aimed to support Iraqi stability

The UN Special Representative has visited a number of regional countries, including Iran, before, United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has said in a statement on Monday.

Such visits are in furtherance of UNAMI’s mandate under Security Council Resolution 2522 (2020), which includes the facilitation of regional dialogue and cooperation, including on issues of border security, energy, trade, environment, water, infrastructure, public health, and refugees, the statement said.

In her two-day stay in Tehran, the UN representative had a meeting with Ali-Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei where Velayati stressed the need to prevent the interference of foreign countries in the domestic affairs of Iraq.

The upcoming elections will be of special significance for the Iraqi nation, Velayati said, noting that the neighboring country will definitely have a bright future.

He said that Iran will stand with the Iraqi government and nation as it did in the past and is ready to provide any kind of assistance.

The UN representative also met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a special aide on International affairs to the Iranian parliament speaker.

Amir-Abdollahian underlined that Iran strongly supports Iraqi security and stability.

