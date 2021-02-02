Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 2

** IRAN DAILY

-- Afghan government informed of Iran-Taliban talks: Spokesman

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said talks with the Taliban in Tehran last week were held with the knowledge of the Afghan government.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the Taliban’s top political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his entourage who arrived in Tehran last Tuesday at the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s invitation, Press TV reported.

“All of the talks have been held [with Taliban] either at their [Afghan government] request or with their knowledge,” Khatibzadeh said.

-- Minister: Power plant capacity grew 12-fold in 42 years

Iran’s installed power plant capacity has increased from 7,000 megawatts (MW) to 85,000 MW during the years following the victory of 1979 Islamic Revolution, indicating a 12-fold growth, said the energy minister on Monday.

During winter, electricity supply faces some problems due to cold temperatures, Reza Ardakanian said adding natural gas constitutes 80 percent of the fuel consumed at Iranian power plants.

-- Oil minister: Iran top petrochemical hub in region

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh underlined that the country’s petrochemical industry is among the most powerful ones in terms of technology, equipment and production rate.

“We are one of the top petrochemical countries in region in terms of technology and the ability to build much-needed equipment, as well as the downstream production,” he added.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Unveils Zuljanah Satellite Carrier

Iran planned to unveil its newest homegrown satellite carrier, dubbed Zuljanah, on Monday evening.

The satellite carrier, Iran’s latest achievement in the aerospace industry, runs on solid fuel. Zuljanah can carry satellites weighing up to 220 kg into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.

In April 2020, the IRGC successfully put Noor (light) into orbit. The homegrown satellite was launched with a three-stage satellite carrier, dubbed Qassed (messenger). The Iranian satellite has a lifespan of some 2.5 years.

-- President: Nation’s Resilience Has Borne Fruit

President Hassan Rouhani said Monday the Iranian nation’s resistance and his administration’s plans have yielded results despite all problems and economic pressures.

"Today, the economic indicators and the indices of the society’s health in the face of the (COVID-19) virus illustrate that our nation has been successful,” he added.

The president and his cabinet members renewed allegiance to the ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, on the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

-- Saudis Dropped 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemen Since 2015: Official

The Saudi-led coalition has dropped 3,179 cluster bombs on Yemen since the beginning of its aggression against the Yemeni people in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Ali Sofra said the civilian casualties of the bombardments, mostly women and children, have exceeded 1,000, and most of them were in agricultural and grazing areas, Iraq’s al-Maloumeh news website reported on Sunday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran to send 50 Para athletes to Tokyo: Chef de Mission

Iran's chef de mission for the Tokyo Paralympic Games Hadi Rezaei says that a total of 50 Para athletes have earned their quota places for the Games so far but it’s not the final list.

Iran sent a record 110 athletes to Rio 2016, returning eight golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes to finish 15th in the medals table.

-- Car manufacturing expected to rise 50% in H2

Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm Hosseini has said that the country’s automobile production is going to increase by 50 percent in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year (September 22, 2020-March 20, 2021) and the prices of this product will decrease.

Speaking in a meeting with the members of the parliament’s Industries and Mines Committee, the official said: “Immediately after I took office in the Industry Ministry, we started implementing a program to increase car production, and despite the problems that the country's industries are facing, this program is well underway.”

-- Persian Gulf Regional Museum inaugurated in southern Iran

Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Monday inaugurated a vast museum of cultural heritage and anthropology in the port city of Bushehr, southern Iran.

Named “Persian Gulf Regional Museum”, it is aimed to help preserve and promote arrays of regional cultural heritage, history, and rituals through heritage collections, exhibitions, workshops, and other public programs.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish